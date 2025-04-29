Forging partnerships in T20s important: Kohli

Indian superstar Virat Kohli has underlined the importance of stitching partnerships in T20 cricket, especially on wickets where heaving the willow from the word go is not possible.

The pitches in the IPL thus far have been on the slower side, not allowing the batters to go hammer and tongs from ball one. However, the likes of Kohli and K L Rahul have flourished in challenging batting conditions.

Kohli collected his sixth half-century in 10 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, helping RCB maintain their unbeaten run away from home.

“It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. We saw a few games here and this wicket played out differently compared to those. Whenever there’s a chase on, I keep checking with the dugout, whether we’re on course,” Kohli, who played a second-fiddle to Krunal Pandya, said after the win.