DC ready for struggling KKR

Delhi Capitals would aim for an improved batting effort in the middle overs when they face a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

DC have suffered two defeats in their last four matches, including a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, and will look to avoid any hiccups at the business end of the tournament.

Abhishek Porel has batted with plenty of aggressive intent at the top of the order but veteran Faf fu Plessis will quickly need to get used the slow nature of surface at Kotla after struggling in his comeback game.

KL Rahul has been DC’s leading run-getter this season but could not accelerate against the spinners on Sunday night. He would back himself to take on the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.