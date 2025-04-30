PM Modi holds key meet on Pahalgam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs or CCPA — the most important committee of the cabinet that has also been dubbed the “Super Cabinet”. It comes right after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security – the second since last week’s shocking massacre of tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

After the first round of the CCS meeting, the government had announced a series of non-military measures against Pakistan, including the freeze on the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting of the Attari border and cancellation of visas.

After another crucial meeting on Tuesday evening with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, PM Modi gave the armed forces “complete freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing’ of India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack,” sources have said.

In this backdrop, today’s CCPA meet has raised speculation.