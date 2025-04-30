Akshaya Tritiya sparks gold rush in Chennai

Chennai, Apr 30:

Chennai witnessed a festive frenzy on Akshaya Tritiya, as thousands thronged jewellery stores across the city despite soaring gold prices. Known as an auspicious day for new beginnings and investments, Akshaya Tritiya has long been associated with prosperity — and for Chennaiites, gold continues to be the metal of choice.

Jewellery showrooms in T. Nagar, Velachery, Anna Nagar and Purasaivakkam were packed from early morning, with long queues seen outside major retail outlets. Many stores had opened as early as 6 a.m., offering special discounts, zero making charges on select designs, and festive combo deals to attract customers.

“Even though gold prices have gone up, the sentiment has not dropped. People believe that buying gold today ensures prosperity throughout the year,” said K. Ramakrishnan, Manager of a popular jewellery store in T. Nagar. “We’ve stocked up extra inventory and increased staff to manage the crowd.”

“This is the only day my family insists on buying gold, no matter what the price is,” said Priya S., a resident of Adyar, who bought a gold coin for her daughter. “It’s not about investment alone, it’s tradition.”

Interestingly, the day also saw a spike in non-gold-related activities. Many residents launched new ventures, signed business agreements, and donated to charitable causes. “We started a small tailoring unit today with three women in our locality,” said Sundar Rajan, a social entrepreneur from Perambur. “It felt right to begin something new on such a blessed day.”

Temples too saw increased footfall, with devotees making offerings and taking resolutions to do good. Several NGOs in Chennai reported higher donations than usual, with many people marking the day through acts of giving.

With Chennai’s streets buzzing and a festive mood in the air, Akshaya Tritiya 2025 turned out to be not just about gold, but about hope, faith, and fresh beginnings.