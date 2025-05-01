Southern Railway Revises AC EMU Timings Based on Passenger Feedback

According to the new schedule, Train 49001 will now depart from Tambaram at 6:50 AM and reach Chengalpattu by 7:35 AM. This is followed by Train 49002, which will leave Chengalpattu at 7:50 AM and arrive at Chennai Beach station at 9:25 AM. These morning services are expected to benefit early commuters heading to the city for work.

Further adjustments include Train 49003 departing from Beach at 9:41 AM towards Tambaram and Train 49004 leaving Tambaram at 1:00 PM en route to Beach. In the afternoon, Train 49005 will begin its journey from Beach to Chengalpattu at 2:30 PM, while Train 49006 will operate in the reverse direction, departing Chengalpattu at 4:30 PM to reach Beach.

Evening peak hour services have also been revamped. Train 49007 will run from Beach to Chengalpattu at 6:17 PM, and the final service of the day, Train 49008, will operate from Chengalpattu at 8:10 PM to Beach, offering a much-needed option for late-returning passengers.

The rescheduling follows a successful feedback campaign conducted from April 19 to 24, during which more than 600 passengers shared their experiences and suggestions. A common concern among respondents was the inadequate connectivity during peak hours, especially in the mornings and evenings. The early morning Tambaram-Beach service at 5:45 AM reportedly witnessed poor patronage, prompting officials to rework the timetable to better suit commuter demand.

Southern Railway has affirmed its commitment to regularly monitoring passenger needs and optimizing services to ensure comfort and efficiency. The revised AC EMU timings are a step forward in that direction, addressing real-time travel demands in the Chennai suburban network.