Amit Shah’s Big Warning After J&K Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a strong warning to terrorists responsible for the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Addressing a public event in Delhi, Amit Shah said that India will hunt down every terrorist involved in the brutal killing of 26 civilians. He made it clear that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

“Whoever carried out the dastardly terror attack in will not be spared,” he declared. “Don’t think that you have won by killing 26 people. Every one of you will be made answerable.”

The Home Minister’s remarks came during the unveiling of a statue of Upendra Nath Brahma, the respected leader of Assam’s Bodo community.

Amit Shah warned that the worst is yet to come for those responsible. He assured the nation that India’s security forces will not rest until every terrorist is brought to justice