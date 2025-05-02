Indo-Pak Tension: US Defence Secretary speaks to Rajnath Singh

US Secretary of Defense Hegseth spoke with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. The call came after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Hegseth expressed deep sorrow for the lives lost. He said the United States stands firmly with India. He also stated that the US supports India’s right to defend itself.

The US Secretary of Defense condemned the attack and assured India of full support in its fight against terrorism. “The US is with India,” he said, adding that terrorism must be defeated together.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked Hegseth for the support. Singh said Pakistan has a long history of helping terrorist groups. “They train, fund and support terrorists,” he added.

Rajnath Singh also said Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state. He stressed that Pakistan spreads terrorism and disturbs peace in the region.