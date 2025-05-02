Supreme Court Rejects Plea for Judicial Probe Into Pahalgam Attack

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition asking for a judicial probe into the Pahalgam terror attack. The court said such a move would hurt the morale of the armed forces.

The attack took place in Baisaran valley, Pahalgam, and left 26 people dead. The petition claimed that terrorists from Pakistan were behind the killings.

Justice Surya Kant strongly criticised the petitioners. He said, “Be responsible before filing such PILs. You also have a duty towards your country.”

He added that this was a sensitive time. “All Indians are united against terrorism. Don’t weaken the forces,” he said.

The court also said that judges are meant to settle legal disputes, not carry out investigations. It stressed that the country needs full support for its armed forces now, not doubt.

The petition had asked for a judicial commission to look into the attack.