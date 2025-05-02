Kamala Harris Strongly Criticises Trump in New York 

Former Vice President Kamala Harris gave a powerful speech on Wednesday. She sharply criticised President Donald Trump. This was during the 20th anniversary gala of Emerge America, a group that supports Democratic women leaders.

Kamala Harris spoke about Trump’s first 100 days in office. She said he had failed the country. “We are seeing a complete rejection of America’s core values,” she said.

This was her longest public speech since leaving office in January. She attacked Trump’s actions on the economy, foreign policy, and key U.S. institutions.

Until now, Kamala Harris rarely mentioned Trump by name after losing to him in the last election. But she said many people feel anxious and confused since he took office.

“Fear spreads fast,” she said. “But courage also spreads. Speak up. Be brave.”

She ended by calling for unity and support. “This is the time to believe in kindness, sisterhood, and self-care,” kamala Harris told the crowd.