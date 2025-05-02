Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs

Mumbai Indians crushed Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs to end the home team’s playoffs hopes in the IPL in Jaipur on Thursday.

Batting first, MI scored 217/2. In reply, RR were all out for 117 in 16.1 overs as MI closed in on securing a playoffs berth. MI rode on brisk half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Rickelton (61) to post a formidable total. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav gave finishing touches to MI’s innings with their

knocks.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult then rattled the RR batting before leg-spinner Karn Sharma wrapped up a big win for the visitors.