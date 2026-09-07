Air India Express to suspend four Chennai routes

Chennai, Sept 7:

Air India Express will temporarily suspend flights from Chennai to Madurai, Port Blair, Guwahati and Hyderabad from the end of October, in a move that will reduce airline competition on several routes from the city.

The services are expected to be withdrawn from late October. Airline sources described the move as a seasonal reduction and indicated that the services could be considered for resumption next year depending on passenger demand.

The suspension will leave IndiGo as the sole operator on some of the affected routes, including Chennai-Guwahati, Chennai-Madurai and Chennai-Hyderabad.

Air India Express is also planning to introduce a Bengaluru-Madurai service as it increasingly focuses on Bengaluru as a major operational hub.

Concern over connectivity

The decision has raised concerns among frequent flyers and aviation observers, particularly over reduced competition and the potential impact on airfares.

Airline officials and aviation industry sources have pointed to differences in passenger demand between Chennai and Bengaluru as one factor influencing network decisions.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India have said airport connectivity is closely linked to economic activity and passenger demand in the region.

For Chennai, the temporary withdrawal of four routes could further intensify calls for stronger air connectivity from the State capital, particularly as the city seeks to expand its role as a major business and aviation hub.

The changes are expected to take effect towards the end of October, with the possibility of some services returning next year depending on demand.