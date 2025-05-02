Iyer fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Shreyas Iyer was fined INR 12 Lakh,” an IPL media advisory stated on Thursday.

Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh scored fluent fifties after Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick as Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by four wickets to eliminate the five-time champions from the play-off race here on Wednesday.