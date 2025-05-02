IPL: GT ready for attacking SRH test 

Gujarat Titans will look to bounce back from the carnage that wonder boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi inflicted on them when they face a stuttering Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Friday.

GT were left stunned when Rajasthan Royals’ Suryavanshi took the game by storm, smashing the fastest century of the season in just 35 balls and becoming the youngest ever to score an IPL ton at just 14 years and 32 days.

The eight-wicket defeat was crushing despite GT posting a formidable 209/4 but, overall, the result has not changed their position in this IPL.

The Titans are still one of the most consistent teams this season, having a well-balanced squad with depth in both batting and bowling.