Modi Calls Amaravati a Symbol of Andhra’s Dreams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Amaravati the dream of Andhra Pradesh turning into reality. He spoke while laying the foundation for the city.

“Amaravati is not just a city. It is a Shakti,” PM Modi said. He added that this new city will help the state become modern and strong.

He said Amaravati will become a top city for artificial intelligence, green energy, and industries. It will give hope to the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

Modi promised full support from the central government. “We will work at record speed to help the state build this city,” he said.

He also praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. “His experience in big projects and new technologies is unmatched,” the PM said.