RCB plays CSK today in IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are close to making it to the IPL playoffs. A win in Saturday’s match will take them to 16 points. With three games left, this will give them a strong chance to qualify.

For Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the match is about pride. They are already out of the playoff race. But a win will help boost team spirit and avoid finishing last in the table.

This match is also special for another reason. Fans may get to watch Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni face off one last time in the IPL. Both are legends, and this game could be a memorable one for cricket lovers.