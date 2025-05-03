PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,900 cr Vizhinjam port

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport to the nation. The project is worth ₹8,900 crore.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other leaders were present at the event.

PM Modi said the port is a big step for India’s shipping power. “This port will bring new chances for the people,” he said.

He added that the port’s transshipment capacity will triple soon. It can handle large cargo ships, which was not possible before. “Until now, 75% of India’s cargo went through ports in other countries. This led to loss of money for India,” he explained.

“Now, that money will stay in India,” the Prime Minister said. “This will help our economy and create more jobs for the people.”

He also said the port will support local development and make India stronger in trade.