AIADMK Holds Key Executive Meeting 

The AIADMK held its executive committee meeting at the party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai. This was the first meeting after forming an alliance with the BJP.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) received a grand welcome from party functionaries and cadres. A total of 16 resolutions were passed during the meeting.

The first resolution praised EPS for forming the alliance with the BJP and for working to create a strong mega alliance to defeat their common political rival – the DMK.

Another major resolution strongly criticized the DMK government. It accused the ruling party of failing to fulfill 525 promises made during the 2021 election. The resolution also accused the DMK of diverting public anger with emotional issues like language policy, education reforms, Katchatheevu, and state autonomy.

The committee also welcomed the central government’s move to include caste-based data collection in the upcoming national census.