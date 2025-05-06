Cash row: SC-appointed panel submits report to CJI over allegations against Justice Varma

The three-member panel comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Karnataka High Court finalised its report on May 3.

The report, which was submitted to the CJI on May 4 for further actions, if any, reportedly contains the findings of the panel into the alleged cash discovery row following a fire at Justice Varma’s Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.