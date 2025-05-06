‘China always supports Pak to secure peace in South Asia’

Beijing, May 6: China would always support Pakistan to secure peace and stability in South Asia, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said on Monday as he met President Asif Ali Zardari amid tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jiang called on President Zardari and exchanged views on different issues, including the tensions between Pakistan and India, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, President Zardari expressed concern over the recent measures by India following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, saying that such actions threaten regional peace and stability, it reported.

Ties between India and Pakistan plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.