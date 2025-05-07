Confused CSK to play confident KKR today

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s possible final hurrah at the Eden Gardens will be a captivating sub-plot when Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Chennai Super Kings in a must-win clash in front of a crowd expected to be draped in yellow today.

While five-time champions CSK are already out of the playoff race, Dhoni remains at the helm, and his presence alone is expected to turn Eden yellow, despite the match being on KKR’s home turf.

For a city where Dhoni has deep personal ties — his in-laws live here, and it is where he played much of his junior cricket — Wednesday could end up being emotionally charged for both the 43-year-old and his fans.

The Eden Gardens has witnessed many of Dhoni’s milestones, from his maiden first-class century to two of his six Test hundreds.