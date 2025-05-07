Happy after giving up captaincy: Kohli

The constant pressure of leading India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru for nearly a decade and the relentless scrutiny around his batting “became too much in the end” for Virat Kohli, who says he stepped down from leadership to be in a “happy space”.

Kohli resigned as T20 captain after the World Cup in 2021, following which he also relinquished RCB’s leadership role. A year later, he quit Test captaincy following the defeat to South Africa.

Kohli said he reached a point in his career where the constant attention became unbearable.

“At one point, it did become tough for me because there was just too much happening in my career. I was captaining India for a period of 7-8 years. I captained RCB for nine years. There were expectations on me from a batting perspective every game that I played,” said Kohli in an ‘RCB Bold Diaries’ podcast.