TN CM, EPS hail Indian forces

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday welcomed armed forces carrying out precision strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In a post on ‘X,’ Stalin said: “Tamil Nadu stands with the Indian Army against terrorism. With our Army, for our nation. Tamil Nadu stands resolute.”
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday hailed the attacks on terror targets in Pakistan and said justice has been delivered under the vigilant leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a social media post, Palaniswami said: “I commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precise execution of #OperationSindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam attack. Under the vigilant leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl, justice has been delivered. This decisive action underscores our nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens”.
Taking to his X timeline, sctor Rajinikanth wrote, “The fighter’s fight begins… No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND “