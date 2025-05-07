TN CM, EPS hail Indian forces

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday hailed the attacks on terror targets in Pakistan and said justice has been delivered under the vigilant leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a social media post, Palaniswami said: “I commend the Indian Armed Forces for their precise execution of #OperationSindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam attack. Under the vigilant leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi Avl, justice has been delivered. This decisive action underscores our nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding our citizens”.