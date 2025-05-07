NZ lawmaker proposes social media ban for under-16s

New Zealand National Party MP Catherine Wedd has introduced a member’s bill that would require social media companies to verify users’ ages and block minors from creating accounts, according to Xinhua news agency.

Platforms could face financial penalties for non-compliance and would be obligated to take “all reasonable steps” to ensure users are at least 16 years old, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported on Tuesday.

“My Social Media Age-Appropriate Users Bill is about protecting young people from bullying, inappropriate content and social media addiction by restricting access for under 16-year-olds,” RNZ quoted Wedd as saying.

The bill is backed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who said he is open to adopting it as a government bill, a move that would fast-track its progress through parliament.