UNSC member nations pose tough questions to Pak

UN Security Council member nations have posed tough questions to Pakistan while discussing the Pahalgam terror attack amid increasing global outrage over the dastardly strike that killed 26 civilians.

The Security Council refused to issue a statement following the meeting which was held in a consultative room rather than the main hall, effectively dismissing Pakistan’s attempt to get a favourable position from the Security Council.

There was broad condemnation of the terrorist attack and the need to fix accountability for it, authoritative sources said after an informal session of the top UN body.

“The UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at its informal session. It was advised to sort out the issues bilaterally with India,” a source said.