‘Terror camps attacked based on credible intelligence’

In a powerful and historic response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 — a meticulously planned and precisely executed tri-service military strike targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Army stated that the camps were carefully selected based on credible intelligence inputs. The strikes aimed to dismantle key terrorist infrastructure and neutralize active threats. High-value targets belonging to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were hit in regions including Bahawalpur and Muridke, known hubs of terror activity.

At the heart of the operation’s public interface were two distinguished women officers — Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh — who jointly addressed the nation during the press briefing.

Colonel Qureshi, who once led an Indian Army contingent abroad, displayed visuals of the mission and stated: “No military installation was targeted, and till now, there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan.”

Wing Commander Singh echoed the mission’s resolve, affirming it was “a message of justice, not vengeance” — a response designed to prevent future atrocities rather than provoke conflict.

Adding further weight to the operation’s significance, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described it as India’s first tri-service operation since the 1971 war, involving coordinated efforts from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He affirmed that India reserves the right to respond to and pre-empt any form of cross-border terrorism threatening its citizens.