Ex-PM Khaleda Zia returns to Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has returned to Dhaka after four months of medical treatment in the British capital, London, raising pressure on the country’s interim government to set a date for national elections.

Zia’s return on Tuesday came at a critical juncture for Bangladesh, which has been governed by an interim administration since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a student-led uprising in August last year.

Zia’s presence in the country has huge symbolic value for her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) while her archrival Hasina is in exile in India.