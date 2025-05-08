India Neutralises Pakistani Missile Attack, Destroys Air Defence Systems in Retaliatory Strikes

New Delhi, May 8: In a major escalation of cross-border tensions, India successfully thwarted a large-scale missile and drone attack launched by Pakistan late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, targeting military installations across 15 Indian cities. The cities under threat included strategic locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat—such as Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh.

The Indian government confirmed that the nation’s air defence systems intercepted and neutralised the incoming Pakistani drones and missiles. In a swift and precise counter-operation, Indian forces launched retaliatory strikes targeting Pakistani air defence radars and systems, notably in Lahore and other key locations.

Responding to the aggression, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the Indian response was “in the same domain and with the same intensity.” The use of advanced military technology played a pivotal role, with India deploying HARPY drones to disable enemy radar systems, followed by the use of Russian-origin S-400 air defence systems to intercept and destroy hostile projectiles aimed at Indian territory.

This retaliatory action comes just a day after the Indian armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, a pre-dawn precision strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The 25-minute operation began at 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday and involved a barrage of 24 munitions, including HAMMER smart bombs and SCALP missiles. These strikes successfully destroyed nine key terrorist hubs—four in Pakistan and five in PoK.

According to Defence Ministry sources, over 100 terrorists were eliminated in Operation Sindoor. The operation targeted command centres and training camps of groups known to be backed by Pakistan’s deep state.

The Indian government has begun collecting debris from intercepted missiles and drones, which it claims will serve as irrefutable evidence of Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. This includes both military training and financial assistance to terror networks operating against India.

The situation remains tense, with heightened security across all border states. However, officials have reassured the public that India remains fully prepared and equipped to counter any future threats.

This marks one of the most intense military exchanges between the two nations in recent years, with strategic implications across the region. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging restraint on both sides while affirming India’s right to self-defence.