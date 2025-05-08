TN Cabinet reshuffle: Duraimurugan Gets Law, Regupathy allocated Natural Resources

In a minor yet significant cabinet reshuffle, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has reassigned key ministerial portfolios, signaling subtle strategic moves within the ruling DMK.

Senior-most minister and DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, who was earlier in charge of the Mines and Minerals portfolio, has now been allocated the Law portfolio. He will continue to serve as the Minister for Water Resources. In his place, Minister S. Regupathy has been appointed as the Minister for Natural Resources, a designation that includes the critical Mines and Minerals portfolio.

The reshuffle was confirmed in an official statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan, which read: “Based on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the portfolio of Law has been allotted to Duraimurugan, Minister for Water Resources. Further, the portfolio of Minerals and Mines has been allotted to S. Regupathy and he has been designated as Minister for Natural Resources.”

This is the second major change in Stalin’s cabinet in less than two weeks.