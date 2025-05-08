Huge honour for actor Soundararaja

Versatile Tamil actor and passionate social activist Soundararaja has been honoured with the ‘Kalaimagan 2025’ award at the prestigious Norway Tamil Film Festival (NTFF). Known for his unique and powerful performances across more than 50 Tamil films, Soundararaja is also widely respected for his continued involvement in various social and environmental causes.

In addition to his acting career, Soundararaja runs a charitable trust called “Mannukkum Makkalukum”, dedicated to environmental protection and public welfare. Through this initiative, he has been actively planting trees, conserving water bodies, and supporting community-driven ecological projects.

Accepting the award, Soundararaja expressed his gratitude and reflected on his dual journey in cinema and activism. “For over 15 years, I’ve acted in more than 50 films. But my journey as a social activist began a decade ago, driven by a deep concern for nature and society,” he said.

He recalled his participation in significant people’s movements like the Jallikattu protests (2017), where he was among the ten initial organizers. His voice has also been heard in protests related to Sterlite, NEET, Neduvasal, violence against women, the Cauvery water crisis, and farmers’ rights.

An advocate for sustainable living, Soundararaja has so far planted and nurtured over 40,000 trees. In April 2025, he launched the ‘Nammalvar Award’ under his foundation, to recognize honest organic farmers with a cash prize of ₹5,000 an award given every six months in different districts of Tamil Nadu.

Though he has received several accolades in the film industry, Soundararaja says awards for his social commitment are especially meaningful. “Receiving the ‘Kalaimagan 2025’ award from Oslo’s Mayor Amina Mabel Andersen and Tamil activist Vasikaran is a proud moment. I consider it a recognition from Tamils across the globe,” he said.