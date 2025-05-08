Suriya’s noble gesture

Actor Suriya, known for his powerful performances and deep commitment to social causes, has once again won hearts not just through cinema, but through compassion. Sharing an emotional note of gratitude, Suriya reflected on the overwhelming love and support he has received for his latest film Retro and announced a generous donation of ₹10 crore to the Agaram Foundation.

“Sharing success has always brought me immense satisfaction,” Suriya stated. “As an actor, it was this society that gave me an identity and uplifted my efforts. It gives me true contentment to share this success back with the people who made it possible.”

The actor went on to thank the audience for the resounding support shown towards Raakshan, calling it a “rewarding success.” He acknowledged the strength and encouragement he receives from the public, especially during challenging times, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the general public and the youth.

Suriya highlighted that the Agaram Foundation which he founded was born out of a desire to give meaningful purpose to the identity that society had bestowed upon him. Today, the Foundation stands as a collaborative movement involving passionate volunteers, government school teachers, donors, and educational institutions, collectively driving change in the lives of thousands of underprivileged students through education.

However, he also emphasized a stark reality: “Every year, thousands of students apply to Agaram with hope, but only a few can be helped due to resource constraints. If we want to increase that number, we must increase contributions too.”

In that spirit, Suriya announced with pride and joy that he would be donating ₹10 crore from the love and success earned through Raakshan to Agaram Foundation for the current academic year.

This noble gesture reaffirms Suriya’s unwavering commitment to education and social upliftment a true star not just on screen, but in the hearts of millions.