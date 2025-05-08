Soori’s ‘Maaman’ gears up for May 16 release 

Tamil cinema’s beloved actor Soori is all set to take center stage in the upcoming family drama Maaman, scheduled for a theatrical release on May 16. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the film promises a heartfelt rural tale laced with emotion, humor, and compelling performances. At the audio launch event held recently, acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj lavished praise on Soori, acknowledging the actor’s phenomenal rise from comedian to lead star. Tamil cinema’s beloved actor Soori is all set to take center stage in the upcoming family drama Maaman, scheduled for a theatrical release on May 16. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the film promises a heartfelt rural tale laced with emotion, humor, and compelling performances. At the audio launch event held recently, acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj lavished praise on Soori, acknowledging the actor’s phenomenal rise from comedian to lead star.

Lokesh, known for his blockbuster hits, revealed that Soori has become such a dependable figure in Tamil cinema that nearly half the scripts he receives are now being written with him in mind. “His transformation is not just inspiring but a true example of how consistent hard work and humility can lead to genuine success,” Lokesh remarked. He further noted, “What’s beautiful is that no one envies him — everyone celebrates his success. That’s what real growth looks like.”

Maaman boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Aishwarya Lekshmi, veteran actor Rajkiran, Swasika, Geetha Kailasam, Viji Chandrasekhar, Nikhila Sankar, and Bala Saravanan. The film’s music is composed by the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his soulful and evocative soundtracks.

Having seen the trailer just days before the launch, Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed confidence that Maaman will strike a chord with audiences. “It has all the elements to become a commercial hit — emotion, humor, and strong family values,” he said.

With the film set to release on May 16, expectations are high among fans and critics alike. Maaman is poised to reinforce Soori’s standing as a versatile and bankable lead actor in Tamil cinema.