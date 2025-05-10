India’s IT sector grows 16 pc in April

Information technology (IT) sector in India is witnessing strong growth, with hiring activity increasing by 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April 2025, a new report said on Friday.

A major driver behind this growth is the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which have created over 110,000 new tech jobs during the financial year 2024-25, according to data compiled by jobs platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC and ME).

This hiring boom comes despite an 11 per cent month-on-month dip in April, which the report attributes to seasonal trends.

Overall, the outlook remains positive, with consistent demand across experience levels and an increasing focus on specialised, future-ready skills.