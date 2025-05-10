India’s retail sector surges in Q1 

The Indian retail sector witnessed 169 per cent growth (year-on-year) in the January-March quarter, as strong momentum in new retail store openings continued to play out in major metropolitan cities, a report said on Friday.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, gross leasing activity in the retail sector noted an uptrend of 9 per cent, according to the report by JLL India.

While demand for retail spaces continued unabated across the top seven cities, the infusion of new retail spaces also totalled to a new high.

During Q1 2025, 3.1 million square feet was leased by retailers in shopping malls and high streets across top seven cities. On the supply front, Q1 2025 witnessed new retail space additions of 2 million sq ft.