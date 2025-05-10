Researchers find genetic fingerprints to predict efficacy of immunotherapy

The study, by the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion), stated that the discovery would help improve the personalisation of immunotherapy treatments, Xinhua news agency reported.

Immunotherapy is considered to be one of the greatest revolutions in cancer treatment. It enhances the immune system’s ability to target and destroy cancer cells efficiently.

However, a major challenge in immunotherapy is the unpredictability of patient responses. Some patients do not benefit and may experience side effects without significant improvement.

Therefore, there is a need to identify biomarkers that can forecast the effectiveness of treatment based on the specific data of each patient.