Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed indefinitely 

Mumbai, May 10: The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, which was supposed to held on May 24, has been postponed until further notice, the organisers announced on May 9. The decision was made due to the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

The event was set to be Neeraj’s much-awaited return to action on Indian soil and consisted of domestic and international stars. The statement from the team said that decision was made after careful thought and consideration with the well-being of athletes being top priority.

The team also said that their thoughts are with the Indian Armed Forces at the moment and revised schedule for the event will be provided in due course.