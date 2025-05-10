BCCI slammed for not giving farewell To Rohit 

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on social media, following reports that he wouldn’t captain India in their upcoming five-match away Test series against England in June. It drew the curtains on a career of 67 Tests, out of which he led in 24, and even took India to a World Test Championship (WTC) final. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has expressed his surprise at the fact that Rohit announced his retirement on social media, and is not going to get a farewell Test.

“If Rohit Sharma had retired not on social media but on the field after playing, it would have been a more fitting send-off. It would’ve felt better for all of us too,” said Tiwary, speaking on Cricbuzz Live.

“Look at his record as a Test captain, it’s very good. He’s won 12 Tests, lost 9, and drawn 3. So there’s no doubt about his success rate,” Tiwary added.