Google  plans big

Startups focused on Agentic AI and Multimodal AI are especially encouraged to apply. The deadline for applications is June 30. It said “As a part of our continued efforts to support this vibrant ecosystem and contribute to the broader goals of the IndiaAI Mission, with the support of MeitY Startup Hub, we are excited to open the applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First program in India”.

India’s tech scene is expanding quickly, driven by skilled professionals and a strong economy. Artificial Intelligence is being adopted rapidly, with the government making it a priority through efforts like the IndiaAI Mission.

Google also noted that according to projections, India’s Generative AI market is expected to exceed USD 17 billion by 2030. AI is also set to play a key role in helping the country achieve its USD 1 trillion digital economy target by 2028.

Through this accelerator program, Google stated that the selected startups will get access to top-tier mentorship from Google teams including DeepMind, Cloud, Android, Play, Ads, and others.

Startups will also receive one-on-one support based on their goals and progress, guided by dedicated startup success managers. Participants will have access to free Cloud TPUs, Cloud credits (if eligible), and the latest AI tools and models from Google.