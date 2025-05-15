‘Health is a fundamental right – Taiwan must not be left behind’

As Taiwan celebrates the 30th anniversary of its landmark National Health Insurance (NHI) system, Minister of Health and Welfare Dr. Chiu Tai-yuan reaffirms the nation’s commitment to universal health coverage, health equity, and international health cooperation. Marking a significant milestone, Taiwan’s NHI has become a global model for accessible, efficient, and inclusive healthcare—covering 99.9% of its population.

“Health is a fundamental human right and a universal value,” said Dr. Chiu. “Improved health results in greater well-being for the people and has ramifications for the survival and development of a country and even the world.” His remarks come in the wake of the 77th World Health Assembly’s adoption of WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work for 2025-2028, which emphasizes universal health coverage and financial protection. Taiwan’s NHI system, launched in 1995, consolidates previous occupational insurance schemes and has earned top global rankings. “Taiwan has been ranked first in Numbeo’s Health Care Index for seven consecutive years. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering quality healthcare to every citizen,” he noted.

Dr. Chiu also outlined President Lai Ching-te’s vision for a “Healthy Taiwan,” which centers on people, families, and communities. “We are expanding health promotion efforts, strengthening preventive care, and implementing comprehensive services through a family physician plan. Telemedicine, long-term care integration, and aging-in-place initiatives are ensuring no one is left behind,” he said. Taiwan’s digital health infrastructure, including the NHI cloud, My Health Bank app, and AI-assisted technologies, plays a key role in achieving these goals. “These tools empower our people to make informed health choices while also enhancing the efficiency and quality of medical services,” added Dr. Chiu.

Despite facing geopolitical hurdles, Taiwan has been a staunch advocate and contributor to global public health. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we shared supplies, strategies, and experiences. Taiwan proved to be a reliable global health partner,” he emphasized. However, Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization due to political pressure from China remains a significant concern. “UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and World Health Assembly Resolution 25.1 do not authorize China to represent Taiwan in WHO. We call on WHO to uphold the core values of inclusiveness and universality,” urged Dr. Chiu. He concluded with a powerful appeal: “Taiwan earnestly hopes to work with the international community to create a future of borderless healthcare—one that ensures the human right to health for all and truly leaves no one behind.”