Annamalai asserts right to criticise CM

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has asserted that no special authority is required to criticize the Chief Minister, emphasizing that citizens and political leaders alike have the right to express their opinions on governance.

His statement comes in response to remarks made by AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had earlier warned Annamalai to “be careful” while discussing AIADMK matters.

Annamalai’s comments reflect his stance on political accountability and transparency, asserting that public figures should be open to scrutiny and criticism. The exchange highlights the ongoing tensions between the BJP and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu politics.

As the political landscape in Tamil Nadu continues to evolve, Annamalai’s remarks underscore the dynamic and often contentious nature of inter-party relations in the state.