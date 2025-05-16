CM Stalin to visit Delhi on May 24

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit New Delhi on May 24 to participate in a key meeting convened by NITI Aayog, the national policy think tank.

The meeting will bring together Chief Ministers from various states to discuss pressing national issues and collaborative governance strategies.

The NITI Aayog meeting is expected to focus on topics such as economic development, federal cooperation, and the implementation of central government schemes at the state level. Chief Minister Stalin’s participation underscores Tamil Nadu’s commitment to active engagement in national policy dialogues and its proactive approach to addressing state-specific concerns within the broader national framework.

This visit follows a series of recent engagements by CM Stalin, including his trip to the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, where he interacted with conservation efforts and local communities. Such initiatives reflect the Chief Minister’s focus on both environmental conservation and the welfare of Tamil Nadu’s diverse communities.

As the date approaches, further details regarding the specific agenda and discussions at the NITI Aayog meeting are anticipated, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the state and central governments.