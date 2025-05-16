Anna University receives 17 hoax bomb threats

Anna University in Chennai received 17 bomb threats late on Thursday night, all of which were later determined to be hoaxes.

The threats were made via email, claiming that bombs had been planted on the university campus.

Upon receiving the information, the police promptly responded by conducting a thorough search of the premises with the assistance of sniffer dogs. After a comprehensive investigation, it was confirmed that the threats were unfounded.

In light of the incident, the Kotturpuram police have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter to identify the individual responsible for sending the false threats. This marks the latest in a series of similar hoax threats targeting educational institutions in the region. Authorities have emphasized the importance of taking such threats seriously and have urged the public to refrain from making false claims that can cause unnecessary panic and divert resources from legitimate emergencies.

The university administration has assured students and staff that appropriate measures are being taken to enhance campus security and prevent such incidents in the future. They have also expressed gratitude to the local police and emergency services for their swift and effective response.

As investigations continue, the authorities are reviewing security protocols and communication channels to ensure a prompt and coordinated response to any future threats. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities to maintain a safe and secure environment for all.