Mark Carney’s team unveils tax reliefs

The Canadian government has announced a significant personal income tax cut to ease financial stress on low and middle-class income families. The move is one of the first legislative priorities of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet, which could provide much-needed breathing room for Canadians struggling with high inflation.

“This tax cut will help hard-working Canadians keep more of their pay cheques to spend where it matters most. This measure is expected to deliver over USD 27 billion in tax savings to Canadians over five years, starting in 2025-26,” Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

Per the government, the lowest personal income tax rate will be reduced from 15 per cent to 14 per cent from July 1.