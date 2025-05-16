LeT dealt a blow with 3 terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian: Official

Kuttay led terrorist recruitment in the Kashmir valley and misled many youths to join the terror group, the person said.

He, and the other two, Adnan Shafi, a resident of Vanduna Melhura area of Shopian, and Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh, a resident of Murran area of the neighbouring Pulwama district, were killed in an encounter in Shukroo Keller area on Tuesday.

The official said the three terrorists were active in south Kashmir for a long time and were involved in several terror attacks.