ED conducts fresh searches in TASMAC case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh searches in Tamil Nadu in connection with the TASMAC-linked money laundering case, officials said.

About 10 locations linked to TASMAC officials and agents are being raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

TASMAC is a state government body that has monopoly over liquor trade in the state.

The federal probe agency had conducted the first set of raids in this case in March.

It had then said that alleged irregularities in the operations of TASMAC were found including “manipulation” in the tender processes and “unaccounted” cash transactions of Rs 1,000 crore through distillery companies.