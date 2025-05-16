TN Class 10 Results Announced with 93.80% pass percentage

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC examination results for 2025 were officially declared today, bringing joy and relief to lakhs of students across the state. This year’s exams were conducted between March 28 and April 15, with a total of 9.13 lakh students appearing for the tests. Out of these, 8.17 lakh students successfully cleared the exams, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.80%.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the SSLC results. While the pass percentage for girls stood at an impressive 95.88%, the pass percentage among boys was 91.74%. In terms of school categories, government-aided schools recorded a 93.09% pass rate, while government schools saw a slightly lower performance at 87.34%.

Sivagangai district topped the charts with the highest pass percentage at 98.31%, followed by Virudhunagar at 97.45% and Thoothukudi at 96.76%. Other high-performing districts included Kanyakumari, Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Perambalur, and Ariyalur, all achieving pass rates above 96%.

Students can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth on the official websites provided by the examination board. Those not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation or rechecking. Supplementary exams will also be held for students who need to improve their scores.

The announcement of Class 10 results marks a significant academic milestone for students as they prepare to move into higher secondary education.