GCC Deploys Advanced Suction Sweeper Machines

In a major step towards modernizing urban sanitation, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed 10 advanced suction sweeper machines on the city's roads to enhance cleanliness and improve operational efficiency. An additional 10 machines are set to join the fleet soon, and the civic body has plans to procure 20 more in the near future.

These high-performance machines are capable of cleaning nearly 1 kilometer of roadway per hour under normal conditions, and around 800 meters in dust-prone areas. They are already being operated in several key neighborhoods including Egmore, Royapuram, Purasawalkam, Choolai, and New Avadi Road, where they have demonstrated effective and consistent results.

Prior to this initiative, manual cleaning of a 500-meter stretch required 4 to 6 sanitation workers. With the introduction of these machines, the task can now be managed by just two trained operators, significantly reducing labor dependency while improving speed and quality. The collected dust is then systematically transported to designated primary and secondary collection centers in each zone before being moved to the city’s dump yards.

Officials believe this technology-driven initiative will not only ensure cleaner roads but also contribute to better air quality and improved hygiene standards for residents.