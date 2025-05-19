Another title for Alcarez

Carlos Alcaraz extended his ‘Big Titles’ lead over Jannik Sinner by defeating the Italian on Sunday in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia final.

Alcaraz now owns 11 Big Titles, a combination of Grand Slam championships, trophies at the Nitto ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. The Spaniard, who was also victorious in Monte-Carlo last month, has captured multiple Big Titles in four consecutive seasons.

The 22-year-old has won seven ATP Masters 1000 trophies, earning glory at each of the season’s first five Masters 1000 events at least once in his career. Despite playing his first tournament at the elite level just four years ago (2021 Miami), Alcaraz is now tied for the eighth-most crowns in series history (since 1990) with Michael Chang and Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard has consistently raised his level with Big Titles on the line. In championship matches at Big Titles events, Alcaraz has tallied an astonishing 11-2 record. His two defeats have come to Novak Djokovic, who has more Big Titles (72) than any player in history.