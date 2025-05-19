Shreyas creates IPL history

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh struck fluent half-centuries, while left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar picked up three crucial wickets as Punjab Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs on Sunday to seal a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. The win took Punjab to 17 points — level with Royal Challengers Bengaluru — but RCB retained second place thanks to a better net run rate.

Leading PBKS in his debut season with the franchise, Shreyas Iyer etched his name in the IPL record books by becoming the first player to captain three different teams into the playoffs. He had earlier led Delhi Capitals in 2019 and 2020, and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, before repeating the feat with Punjab this season.