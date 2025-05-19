Rap artiste Paal Dabba to make acting debut in Vijay Milton’s film

Chennai-based rapper Paal Dabba is set to make his acting debut in an upcoming bilingual film directed by Vijay Milton, starring Raj Tarun. The film, to be made in both Tamil and Telugu, marks Vijay Milton’s first Telugu directorial venture.

Paal Dabba, whose real name is Anish, began his music career in 2022 with independent singles like “3SHA” and “Ai.” He gained recognition with his contribution to the unreleased film Dhruva Natchathiram’s song “His Name is John” in 2023. His notable works include “Kaattu Payapulla” from Let’s Get Married (2023), “Galatta” from Aavesham (2024), and “Makkamishi” from Brother (2024). Alongside film songs, he has released independent albums such as 170CM, SAB (2023), Binge and Cringe, OCB, and Kaathu Mela (2024).

The untitled film also features Ammu Abhirami as the female lead. Stunt directors Kalai Kingson and Vikram Mor are part of the technical crew, with the rest of the cast and crew yet to be announced. The filmmakers have indicated that the movie will embody the energy of Goli Soda, promising “raw storytelling” and “grounded yet high-impact cinematic experiences.”