Thug Life trailer unveiled

The much-anticipated trailer for Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, has been released, marking a powerful reunion between Ratnam and veteran actor Kamal Haasan after 38 years since their iconic collaboration in Nayakan (1987). The film, set to premiere in theaters on June 5, 2025, promises an intense gangster saga that delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and power dynamics.

The trailer introduces Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker (played by Kamal Haasan), a formidable gangster who entrusts his business empire to his adopted son, Amaran (portrayed by Silambarasan TR), before departing. However, tensions escalate as internal conflicts and external threats challenge their relationship. Notable moments in the trailer include Nassar’s character expressing disapproval over Amaran’s leadership and glimpses of romantic entanglements involving Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker with characters played by Trisha and Abhirami. The climax teases a gripping confrontation between father and son, setting the stage for a high-stakes drama.

Thug Life boasts an ensemble cast featuring Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and Nassar. The film’s technical crew includes music composer A.R. Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, editor Sreekar Prasad, action choreographers Anbariv, and choreographer Kruti Mahesh. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The trailer has garnered significant attention, amassing over 15 million views within 24 hours of its release. While the film has generated excitement for its compelling narrative and star-studded cast, it has also sparked discussions regarding the portrayal of romantic relationships between older male leads and younger female characters. Despite the controversy, anticipation remains high for Thug Life, with audiences eager to witness the cinematic reunion of Kamal Haasan and Man